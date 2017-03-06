Victim Trying to Buy Car Gets Robbed at Gun Point

Brampton – Investigators from the 21 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau are seeking the public’s assistance as they investigate a gun point robbery that occurred in the area of Sunny Meadow Boulevard and Red River Drive.

On Thursday March, 2, 2017 at approximately 2:30 p.m., the victim met the suspect to discuss the details of purchasing a car from the suspect. This meeting took place a local hotel in the area of Airport Road and Coventry Road. The two agreed on a price and the victim was instructed to meet with the accused in a parking lot in the area of Sunny Meadow Boulevard and Red River Drive.

Between 4:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. the victim met with the suspect at which point the suspect pulled a handgun from his waistband and made a demand for the cash the victim brought to purchase the vehicle. The victim did not sustain any injuries.

The suspect is described as male, South Asian, 5’10’ to 6’0’’ tall, curly hair, wearing a black sweater with zipper, blue pants with a faded front.

Citizens are reminded to be vigil in these types of circumstances. As a reminder, Peel Regional Police have established Buy and Sell Exchange Zones at 22 Division (north part of the region) and 12 Division (south part of the region). Please follow the link for more information. Buy and Sell Exchange Zones



