Vigil & Prayer Service – Open Letter from Mayor Bonnie Crombie

The tragedies of the past weekend have been terrifying and completely un-Canadian. I write to you

today to reaffirm that the City of Mississauga condemns the blatant and abhorrent acts of terror

committed at the Centre Culturel Islamique de Québec in Quebec City. We condemn all acts of

violence, Islamaphobia, and hatred.

This violence has shaken not only the Muslim Community, but all Canadians to our core. There can

be no rationale to justify such heinous acts, and no explanation will ever bring back those innocent

people who lost their lives.

Mississauga is home to a vibrant, flourishing and peaceful Muslim community. We welcome people

of all faiths, cultural backgrounds, and ethnicities to live together. Mississauga is truly a global city.

Mississauga celebrates our diversity and the Muslim community has been an integral part of our

cultural fabric for many years.

To solemnly mark the tragic events; to remember those who died and those whose lives have

forever been changed, we invite you to a vigil tonight at City Hall. This will be one of many

opportunities to demonstrate our solidarity with the Quebec Muslim community. I invite you to attend.

Here are the details:

• What: Mississauga Vigil & Prayer

• When: Wednesday, February 1st, 2017

• Time: 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM, Remarks at 6:00 PM

• Location: Great Hall – 300 City Centre Drive, Mississauga, ON L5B 3C1

On behalf of the City of Mississauga, I offer my heartfelt prayers to all those who have been affected

by this violence. We thank the first-responders who are working tirelessly to bring peace and order to

the community.

Sincerely,



Bonnie Crombie, MBA, ICD.D

Mayor of Mississauga



