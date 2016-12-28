WATCH DAILY TALK SHOW ON PUNJAB ELECTIONS ON CHANNEL Y

DESK REPORT/MISSISSAUGA – With Punjab elections just two months

away, Channel Y has lined-up talks shows with several experts. Conducted

by Yudhvir Jaswal, CEO and Group Editor of YMedia will be

holding daily live shows from 7pm to 9pm.

The parties in fray are the ruling SAD-BJP government, led by Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, Congress and the AAP, a third contender that has been fast gaining ground in Punjab. The EC added that polling will be held in a single phase. The exact dates of the election will be announced by the Election Commission by the end of this year. The will face voters five years after coming back to power in 2012. Evidently, there is going to be an intensive political activity in the state in the run-up to the elections when voters cast their vote. Parkash Singh Badal’s estranged nephew Manpreet Singh Badal has launched the People’s Par ty of Punjab but it remained on the fringes without making any noticeable impact. The one however, that is attracting is Sucha Singh Chhotepur’s Apna Punjab Party (APP) that has provided list of 15 candidates. The Punjab elections are getting heated and so are the discussions. So do not miss to watch exclusives on Punjab elections every day, only on Channel Y.



Related posts: