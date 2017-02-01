Watch Heart Disease Awareness Month Specials Only On Channel Y

BRAMPTON – Channel Y, (Rogers 857, Bell fibe 828 or live at

www.southasiandaily.com) will be holding five shows on heart diseases to

create awareness about this disease during the month of february. The shows

will be hosted by Dr Harpreet S. Bajaj, MD, MPH every Monday from 7:30pm

to 8:30pm. The topics will be covered by specialist doctors. The first episode

was aired on January 30. The topic under discussion was: What is Heart

Attack – how does it happen? What is a heart stent? Dr Harpreet had invited

Dr Akshay Bagai, Interventional cardiologist at St. Michael’s Hospital and an

assistant professor at the University of Toronto who explained in detail how to

deal with the disease. Those facing heart ailments must follow the following

schedule:

Feb 6: How can you detect heart attacks – what tests should be done? Dr

Rajat Kumar, Internal Medicine specialist at Brampton and Barrie

Feb 13: Prevention of heart attack – does cholesterol control really matter?

Dr Shekhar Pandey, Cardiologist in Cambridge and an Assistant Professor -

Adjunct at McMaster University

Feb 20: How to reduce Cholesterol and Salt in your diet to protect your heart?

Amanpreet Sagu, Registered Dietitian

Feb 27: All that you should know about Heart Bypass surgery and Heart Failure?

Dr Subodh Verma, Cardiac Surgeon-Scientist at St. Michael’s Hospital, Professor

at the University of Toronto and canada Research Chair in Atherosclerosis.



