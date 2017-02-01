Watch Heart Disease Awareness Month Specials Only On Channel Y
DESK REPORT
BRAMPTON – Channel Y, (Rogers 857, Bell fibe 828 or live at
www.southasiandaily.com) will be holding five shows on heart diseases to
create awareness about this disease during the month of february. The shows
will be hosted by Dr Harpreet S. Bajaj, MD, MPH every Monday from 7:30pm
to 8:30pm. The topics will be covered by specialist doctors. The first episode
was aired on January 30. The topic under discussion was: What is Heart
Attack – how does it happen? What is a heart stent? Dr Harpreet had invited
Dr Akshay Bagai, Interventional cardiologist at St. Michael’s Hospital and an
assistant professor at the University of Toronto who explained in detail how to
deal with the disease. Those facing heart ailments must follow the following
schedule:
Feb 6: How can you detect heart attacks – what tests should be done? Dr
Rajat Kumar, Internal Medicine specialist at Brampton and Barrie
Feb 13: Prevention of heart attack – does cholesterol control really matter?
Dr Shekhar Pandey, Cardiologist in Cambridge and an Assistant Professor -
Adjunct at McMaster University
Feb 20: How to reduce Cholesterol and Salt in your diet to protect your heart?
Amanpreet Sagu, Registered Dietitian
Feb 27: All that you should know about Heart Bypass surgery and Heart Failure?
Dr Subodh Verma, Cardiac Surgeon-Scientist at St. Michael’s Hospital, Professor
at the University of Toronto and canada Research Chair in Atherosclerosis.