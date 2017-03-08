Watch India Election Results at Channel Y on Mar 10 starting 5pm

Watch Channel Y’s India Election Results Special Transmission on March 10 starting 5pm Toronto time as voting outcome of five Indian states – Punjab(117 seats), UP (403 seats), Uttarakhand (70 seats), Manipur (60 seats), and Goa (40 seats) will be declared. The marathon transmission will continuetill late night. A panel of experts will present their views and give expert opinions and take live calls from community. The panel discussion is beingheaded by Yudhvir Jaswal, Group Editor and CEO of YMedia who will also announce results of each state and each constituency as soon as they arrive.Be part of this long and interactive transmission, connect with the hosts and give your opinion. Channel Y is available on Rogers 857, Bell 828, Jadoo and Yupp TV. Watch us live on facebook and online southasiandaily.com. Watch us live also through our app YMedia.



