West-enders to Have Better Access to Mississauga Transitway

MiWay customers in west Mississauga will now have improved access to the Mississauga Transitway with new service on Route 45/Route 45A which will stop at the new Winston Churchill Transitway Station beginning on February 27, 2017.

Other improvements include extending service on Route 71 for commuters travelling across Mississauga from Islington Subway to the employment areas within the Sheridan Science and Technology Park and further west into the Oakville Business Park along the Plymouth loop.

Route Service Improvement 45 – Winston Churchill 45A – Winston Churchill -Speakman Now serving Winston Churchill Transitway Station Improved service frequency – all day seven days a week Better connections to the GO bus and train 71 – Sheridan – Subway Now serving the Plymouth Loop (Plymouth Dr./Winston Park Dr.) in Oakville 101 – Dundas Express Improved service frequency Weekday service hours extended by two-and-a-half hours to 10:30 p.m. 66 – McLaughlin Earlier Sunday service 73 – Kamato Two new northbound trips from the Dixie Transitway Station 90 – Terragar -Copenhagen Loop New eastbound trip departing from Meadowvale Town Centre to connect with the GO train at Meadowvale GO Station

These service improvements are part of the MiWay 5 Service Plan (2016-2020). This is the second year of the five-year plan that will shift buses to a grid network and expand Mississauga Transitway service.





