West-enders to Have Better Access to Mississauga Transitway
MiWay customers in west Mississauga will now have improved access to the Mississauga Transitway with new service on Route 45/Route 45A which will stop at the new Winston Churchill Transitway Station beginning on February 27, 2017.
Other improvements include extending service on Route 71 for commuters travelling across Mississauga from Islington Subway to the employment areas within the Sheridan Science and Technology Park and further west into the Oakville Business Park along the Plymouth loop.
|Route
|Service Improvement
|45 – Winston Churchill
45A – Winston Churchill -Speakman
|Now serving Winston Churchill Transitway Station
Improved service frequency – all day seven days a week
Better connections to the GO bus and train
|71 – Sheridan – Subway
|Now serving the Plymouth Loop (Plymouth Dr./Winston Park Dr.) in Oakville
|101 – Dundas Express
|Improved service frequency
Weekday service hours extended by two-and-a-half hours to 10:30 p.m.
|66 – McLaughlin
|Earlier Sunday service
|73 – Kamato
|Two new northbound trips from the Dixie Transitway Station
|90 – Terragar -Copenhagen Loop
|New eastbound trip departing from Meadowvale Town Centre to connect with the GO train at Meadowvale GO Station
These service improvements are part of the MiWay 5 Service Plan (2016-2020). This is the second year of the five-year plan that will shift buses to a grid network and expand Mississauga Transitway service.