What I Do After 6pm is No One’s Business’: Sidhu On TV Assignments

Navjot Singh Sidhu, clinging to his television role even after becoming a minister in Punjab, insisted “what I do after 6pm is no one’s business.” But on his “captain”, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh,

seeking legal advice on his double role, Sidhu appeared to make a tactical retreat. “The boss is always right,” Sidhu told reporters. Punjab Advocate General, Atul Nanda has confirmed that he has

received Amarinder Singh’s query on whether a minister can do TV shows. “Yes, the Chief Minister has asked for legal advice, I will provide it once I receive the files,” Nanda said. “If he raises

any legal objection, Sidhu “will 100 per cent give up his TV show”

said his wife Navjot Kaur.



