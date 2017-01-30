WHEN IT CAN’T WAIT: Peel Memorial’s Urgent Care Centre is a game-changing new health care option!

It’s Friday evening, your family doctor’s office is closed and:

• Your toddler is running a fever…

• Your elderly mother slipped on ice and you think she may have fractured her wrist…

• You’ve broken out in an itchy rash…

• You suspect your husband’s sudden, severe toe pain may signal an episode of gout…

For times like these, when it’s not an emergency, but it really can’t wait, the citizens of Brampton

will soon have a new, close-to-home health care option – the Urgent Care Centre (UCC) at Osler’s

new Peel Memorial Opening on February 8, 2017. The UCC will be staffed by a highly-skilled

health care team and equipped with high-tech diagnostics. It will also be patient-friendly with

convenient hours open from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., 365 days of the year.

Peel Memorial’s new Urgent Care Centre (UCC) will be staffed by emergency-trained physicians

and staff and equipped with high-tech diagnostics, including x-ray, CT, and laboratories. The

UCC will serve patients of all ages with non-life-threatening illnesses or injuries that don’t require

immediate surgery or an overnight hospital stay.

Who’s available for an interview:

Dr. Naveed Mohammad is Vice President, Medical Affairs for the William Osler Health System

and is available to discuss how Urgent Care Centres will be freeing up Emergency Departments

and better serving patients.

Dr. Naveed Mohammad was appointed Vice President, Medical Affairs in July 2012. In this role,

Naveed will lead organization-wide improvement initiatives working with physicians across all sites

as we build and transform the Osler health system.

Dr. Mohammad joined Osler in 1997 as an emergency physician at Etobicoke General and has

held a number of physician leadership roles of increasing responsibility including being named

Etobicoke General Site Chief, Emergency Medicine in 2001 and Chief Emergency Services in

2006.

Over the last 15 years, Naveed’s leadership has been instrumental in transforming the delivery

of emergency services at Osler. In addition, he holds leadership roles outside the organization

including Lead of Emergency Medicine for the CW LHIN and is a member of the Physician

Payment Review Board.

Dr. Mohammad has a Bachelor in Biochemistry and Microbiology from the University of Toronto;

received his medical degree from the University of Ottawa; completed his residency in family

medicine and emergency certification at the University of Toronto. He has also completed the

Advanced Health Leadership Program from the Rotman School of Management.







