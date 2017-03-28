Where’s Hazel McCallion? Find Her and Win!
Where’s Hazel McCallion?
As part of the upcoming exhibition Do Your Homework: Explore the life and legacy of Hazel McCallion, the City of Mississauga is giving@SaugaMuseums followers the chance to win a lunch with the City’s former mayor…if they can find her.
Until April 7, @SaugaMuseums will share a photo of Hazel somewhere in the city, the first follower to guess the location wins.
The winners from each #WheresHazel contest post will be entered to win a grand prize of lunch with Hazel. Contest rules and regs can be found here.
