WIFE KILLS HUSBAND, POLICE FINDS BODY IN BMW CAR

In Punjab the body of Ekam Singh Dhillon, 40 was found stuffed in a suitcase kept in a BMW car. SP City Parminder Singh Bhandal has arrested his wife Seerat who has admitted murdering him with the

help of her brother and his friend. Seerat is the niece of Congress leader Ajit Inder Singh Mofar. Seerat was missing from the house when the body was found but their two kids – son and

daughter, 5 were present. The crime was reported by an auto-rickshaw driver who was dropping a passenger when he saw two women carrying a bag that seemed to be heavy. A .9mm pistol licensed in Seerat’s name was used in the crime that hit Ekam in the head. According to police Seerat and her brother planned to throw the body in a canal and so it was kept in the BMW but Seerat misplaced the car key. Ekam’s father, Jaspal Singh Dhillon suspects that more than one person is involved in the crime because it was not easy to bring the body down from the first

floor by two people. Police is investigating the matter further.



