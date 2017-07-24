Year Long Project results in Nearly Three Million Dollars of Drugs Seized

Region of Peel – Peel Regional Police have completed a joint investigation that has resulted in the arrest of sixteen individuals, the seizure of a firearm, a quantity of drugs with a street value of nearly three million dollars, and a large quantity of Canadian currency.

The joint investigation dubbed ‘Project Cartella’ was a partnership with Halton Regional Police, York Regional Police, Ontario Provincial Police and support from FINTRAC.

The investigation concluded on Wednesday July 19, 2017, with a series of residential and commercial search warrants executed throughout the GTA.

The following people have been charged with numerous drug offences, firearm offences and possession of property obtained by crime offences:

Farzad AMIRHOUSHAMAND, male, 37 years of age from Mississauga,

Caitlin JOHANNES-AMIRHOUSHMAND, female, 31 years of age from Mississauga,

Omar BADRAN, male, 34 years of age from Brampton,

Rochelle BORELAND, female, 34 years of age from Toronto,

Salvatore RITACCO, male, 43 years of age from Vaughan,

Asif KHAN, male, 38 years of age from Brampton,

Farzad AMIRHOUSHAMAND, Omar BADRAN, and Rochelle BORELAND were held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on Thursday July 20, 2017. All other accused were charged and released with pending court appearances.

During the earlier stages of this investigation, the following people were also charged with various offences relating to ‘Project Cartella’:

Jason CERVINI, male, 34 years of age from Mississauga,

Michael ORMONDE, male, 39 years of age from Mississauga,

Carlos LOURO, male, 56 years of age from Mississauga,

Anna KORNEITCHOUK, female, 27 years of age from Mississauga,

Van Dao PHAM, male, 51 years of age from Vaughan,

Tuan TRAN, male, 45 years of age from Vaughan,

Thi-Binh NGO, female, 51 years of age from Vaughan,

Terry MICALLEF, male, 26 years of age from Toronto,

Dylan BUIJK, male, 28 years of age from Springwater Township, and

Kenner BUIJK, male, 25 years of age from Springwater Township.

The following evidence was seized as a result of ‘Project Cartella’:

8.6 kilograms of Cocaine

85 kilograms of Marihuana

1.4 kilograms of Hashish

6100 pills of Oxycodone

31 ounces of MDMA

6.4 grams of Fentanyl

.25 calibre BRYCO Arms pistol and ammunition

Large quantity of Canadian currency

Anyone who may have information pertaining to this project can anonymously contact Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca, or by sending a text message to CRIMES (274637) with the word “PEEL” and then your tip.



Related posts: