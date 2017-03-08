Yes IT (YIT) Free IT Training

Applications open for locations in Scarborough, North York and Brampton!

Attention youth 16 – 29 years of age! Are you an unemployed high school or college graduate who

is computer savvy and interested in pursuing an IT career? PCPI can train you in CompTIA A+ and

Cisco CCNA and help you to get your first job in the IT field at NO COST TO YOU.

Once again, PCPI will be delivering IT training program for youth beginning 13 March 2017. The

training will now be delivered in Scarborough, North York and Brampton. YIT is funded by the

Ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Employment to provide vulnerable and newcomer

youth 16-29 with the tools needed to address skills gap in this sector.

This 24-week IT training program will run between March and September 2017; applicants will need

to fall within the age limit for the duration of the program. The training program is designed to

provide participants with relevant technical and soft skills to secure sustainable employment in the

field.

Through this program, eligible unemployed youth will obtain support in attaining the CompTIA A+

and Cisco CCNA Certifications. Upon certification, job placement and ongoing support will

automatically be available to all participants. This however is based on the participant’s

commitment to be in attendance Monday to Friday from 9 am to 3 pm throughout the program.

Registration is now open to eligible youth. Registered applicants will be invited to attend an

orientation session to learn more about the program. Click here to apply.

Information Session:

Scarborough:

PCPI, 1200 Markham Road, Suite 400

Thursday 2 March 2017 2:30 pm

North York

244 Finch Avenue West, Suite 202 (No parking, please park on adjacent streets)

Tuesday 7 March 2017 2:30 pm

Brampton

30A Kennedy Road South, Unit 104

Wednesday 8 March 2017 2:30 pm

