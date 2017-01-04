Zachary Fucale Named As Alternate For ECHL All-Star Game

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO – The Brampton Beast, the ECHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, are very pleased to announce today that starting goaltender Zachary Fucale’s stellar play between the pipes has merited him a spot among the alternates for the upcoming ECHL All-Star Game.

Fucale, a Laval, Quebec native, was the only netminder named to the substitute roster. If either Jamie Philips of the Tulsa Oilers – chosen as the starting goaltender – or C.J. Motte of the Quad City Mallards – selected as the reserve goalkeeper – is unable to attend, Fucale will earn the opportunity to partake in the festivities.

The 21-year-old Fucale is tied for fifth in the league with 12 wins, and he has recorded a solid 2.69 GAA and 0.908 save percentage in 18 appearances.

He was at his best during a historic December for the Beast, which saw the club capture 11 wins in 14 games. In 10 appearances, he posted an 8-0-0-0 record, a 0.926 save percentage and a 2.25 GAA.

Fucale’s scintillating in the last month of 2016 earned him a spot on Hockey Canada’s roster for the Spengler Cup in Davos, Switzerland. He had a stellar tournament as he won all four of his starts, which included a 40-save performance in the gold medal game to lead Canada to a 5-2 win over HC Lugano.

The 2017 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by I LOVE NY will feature the host

Adirondack Thunder taking on the ECHL All-Stars in a non-traditional format featuring 5-on- 5, 4-on- 4, and 3-on- 3 play, as well as a Skills Competition (Puck Relay, Hardest Shot, Fastest Skater) to highlight the talents of both teams.

The game will air LIVE exclusively on NHL Network on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at 8 p.m. ET from the Glens Falls Civic Center in Glens Falls, N.Y.

