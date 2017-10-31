US urged to remove Sudan from terror list

Khartoum, Oct 31 (IANS/WAM) Arab Parliament President Mishal Al-Selmi has again asked the US to lift Sudan’s name from the list of countries that sponsor terrorism.

At a seminar organised by the Parliament about the future of Sudan, Al-Selmi said on Monday that he sent an official letter to the US Congress demanding the lifting of economic sanctions on Sudan as well as the removal of the country’s name from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism.

Al-Selmi said Sudan did a great job in fighting terrorism as well as in preserving Arab and African peace and security.

The seminar was held on the sidelines of a series of meetings organised by the Parliament which began on Tuesday. Arab parliamentarians will discuss various political issues.

The issues will include Arab national security, the Palestinian cause, economic integration and confronting Israeli attempts to reach out to the African continent.

