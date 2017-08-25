Violence erupts in Delhi hours after Dera chief’s conviction

30 killed in Panchkula after court convicts Dera chief

Dera chief convicted in rape case, taken into custody

Rajnath speaks to Khattar, Amarinder

Dera sect appeals for calm, will appeal against verdict

Dera supporters attack journalists

PM briefed about situation in Haryana, Punjab

Rajnath assures Khattar, Amarinder of all help

Congress appoints four working presidents in Gujarat

Curfew imposed in four Punjab towns: Amarinder

Rajnath appeals for peace in wake of Dera chief’s conviction

Army summoned to control rampaging Dera supporters at Sirsa

LG directs Delhi police to ensure peace, alert sounded in UP

Kejriwal appeals for calm as violence spreads to Delhi

