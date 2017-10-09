What`s open or closed today
Closed
All banks
Federal, provincial and municipal offices and courthouses
Canada Post mail collection or delivery
Most grocery stores
Government offices
LCBO and The Beer Store locations
Open
Malls:
- CF Toronto Eaton Centre: 10am to 6pm
- Vaughan Mills: 10am to 7pm
- Square One Shopping Centre: 11am to 6pm
- Toronto Premium Outlets: 9:30am to 7pm
- Pacific Mall: 11am to 8pm
- Promenade: 11am to 6pm
- CF Markville: 11am to 6pm
- Hillcrest Mall: 11am to 6pm
Attractions:
- CN Tower: 9am to 10:30pm
- Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada: 9am to 11pm
- The Royal Ontario Museum: 10am to 5:30pm
- Art Gallery of Ontario: 10:30am to 4pm
- Hockey Hall of Fame: 10am to 5pm
- The Toronto Zoo: 9:30am to 6pm
Transit:
The TTC will be operating on a holiday schedule today
GO Transit will be operating on a Sunday schedule today
