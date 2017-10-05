Will oppose E-way bill at GST council meet: Parrikar

Panaji, Oct 5 (IANS) E-way bill nullifies the aim of the GST single tax regime, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said on Thursday, adding that he would “strongly oppose” it at the next GST council meeting.

Parrikar, during a trader grievance redressal meet here, also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would resolve all pending issues related to the newly-introduced Goods and Services Tax in the coming future.

“(At the) GST council meeting, I am going to strongly oppose it. I don’t know what is the outcome, but e-way is actually nullifying single tax regime. It should not happen,” Parrikar said at the meeting organised by the state Commercial Tax department.

The E-way bill under GST is an electronically generated document which is mandatory for transportation of goods valued at more than Rs 50,000. It is generated via the GSTN portal.

The Chief Minister said that unlike other states, Goa had fully opened up to GST.

Allaying apprehensions about the new tax regime, Parrikar said niggling issues related to GST would be resolved by Modi who also receives feedback about the implementation of GST.

“There may be one or two problems which will never get resolved, but most of the issues, I am very sure will get resolved. Even Modi, when he appears so strict and very tough on this, he also gets feedback and he knows what are the problems,” Parrikar said.

