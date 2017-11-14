Woman in Saudi: On the run, agent commits another fraud

Jalandhar: Making a mockery of law, travel agent Resham Bhatti, who had sent Nakodar woman Paramjit Kaur to Saudi Arabia, today submitted through his lawyer a fake travel ticket to the police according to which the woman would return home on November 25. Paramjit is stranded in Saudi Arabia since July.

The agent, who is evading arrest, committed this fraud despite the fact that the matter is being monitored by Union Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj.

The ticket was shown to be booked online through a travel website and bears the name of Paramjit Kaur with no billing and delivery address. Booked for Jet Airways flight number (9W) 509, it mentions that Paramjit will depart from Riyadh International Airport terminal 1 at 2.50 am on November 25 and will arrive in New Delhi the same day at 5:05 am. It even carried the Jet Airways confirmation number.

Paramjit’s husband Malkiat Singh said the ticket was handed over to him by the Jalandhar Rural police, assuring him that his wife would be returning home on November 25.

“We got the ticket verified with a local travel agent. To our horror, we found it fake,” Malkiat said, demanding a stern action against the travel agent and his lawyer.

Nakodar DSP Mukesh Kumar said the ticket was handed over to the family by the agent’s lawyer. “We are getting the ticket verified by the airlines authorities and if found fake, we will take stern action against the guilty,” he said.

Sources said Bhatti had applied for bail twice, but it was rejected. He then forced the family to take the case back and he would ensure Paramjit’s safe return. And to prove his claim, he produced a fake ticket and provided a copy of it to Paramjit Kaur’s family through the police.

