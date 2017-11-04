Woman ‘sold’ in Saudi Arabia to return today, tweets Swaraj

Jalandhar: The long wait of two daughters to see their mother back home is set to be over tomorrow. Acting on a report published in The Tribune on September 15, Union Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj today tweeted that Paramjit Kaur (40) had been rescued from Saudi Arabia and was returning home on Saturday.

“Paramjit Kaur is returning home tomorrow. I appreciate the efforts of the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia,” tweeted Swaraj, while posting a copy of The Tribune report along with it.

Paramjit was allegedly sold by a travel agent for Rs 3 lakh to a family in Saudi Arabia in July. While many other women who were stranded in Saudi Arabia were sending video messages seeking help from the Indian Government, Paramjit was unable to do so as she did not have access to internet.

Also, as she is illiterate and could not understand the local language, she could not timely inform the Indian officials in Saudi Arabia about her exact location.

It was only after The Tribune carried a detailed report and mentioned the vehicle number of her employer in another report, the Ministry seemed to have swung into action.

However, when contacted, Paramjit expressed ignorance about her return. “I am not aware about any such development. I wish what you are saying is true. All I request the Indian Government is to kindly get me rescued from here as soon as possible,” said Paramjit, while talking to The Tribune over the phone from Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, the family has heaved a sigh of relief after getting the news. Her daughter Jyoti said as her mother was stranded in Saudi Arabia, the family could not celebrate Diwali. “We had lost all hopes of seeing her again. She was dying a slow death with each passing day. We will now celebrate Diwali once she returns home,” said an elated Jyoti.

