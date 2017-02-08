13,000 ASSAD OPPONENTS HANGED IN SYRIAN JAIL: AMNESTY
DESK REPORT
TORONTO – Nearly 13,000 people were hanged at a Syrian prison,
Saydnaya, Amnesty International repor t alleges. In what is being
called the worst human rights violations by the Assad regime, thousands
were executed at Saydnaya, a prison nor th of Damascus.
Amnesty International prepared the repor t af ter interviewing 84
witnesses that included security guards, detainees, judges and
lawyers. It took the agency one year to investigate the matter.
Most of those hanged were civilians “believed to be opposed to
the government,” the repor t found. “The horrors depicted in this
repor t reveal a hidden, monstrous campaign, authorized at the
highest levels of the Syrian government, aimed at crushing any
form of dissent within the Syrian population,” Lynn Maalouf, deputy
director for research at Amnesty’s Beirut office, said in a statement
announcing the report.