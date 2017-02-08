13,000 ASSAD OPPONENTS HANGED IN SYRIAN JAIL: AMNESTY

DESK REPORT

TORONTO – Nearly 13,000 people were hanged at a Syrian prison,

Saydnaya, Amnesty International repor t alleges. In what is being

called the worst human rights violations by the Assad regime, thousands

were executed at Saydnaya, a prison nor th of Damascus.

Amnesty International prepared the repor t af ter interviewing 84

witnesses that included security guards, detainees, judges and

lawyers. It took the agency one year to investigate the matter.

Most of those hanged were civilians “believed to be opposed to

the government,” the repor t found. “The horrors depicted in this

repor t reveal a hidden, monstrous campaign, authorized at the

highest levels of the Syrian government, aimed at crushing any

form of dissent within the Syrian population,” Lynn Maalouf, deputy

director for research at Amnesty’s Beirut office, said in a statement

announcing the report.



