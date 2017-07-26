Y Media- The biggest South Asian Media House|Thursday, July 27, 2017
You are here: Home » World » South Asia » 5 children injured in blast outside school in Swat, Pakistan
  • Follow Us!

5 children injured in blast outside school in Swat, Pakistan 

Posted: 10:57 am, July 26, 2017 by admin
640x484xblast.jpg.pagespeed.ic._77I-GkxKN

Related posts:

Posted in:  South Asia, World