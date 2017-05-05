Advocate registers complaint against Pak PM

Police has registered a report against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for creating hatred against Pakistan Army. Advocate Ishtiaq Ahmed Mirza, chairman of the I.M. Pakistan, in his complaint said he received a WhatsApp clip which showed a man making a speech. He said it was visible that the man delivering the speech was Nawaz Sharif, the prime minister, who was allegedly provoking people and creating hatred against the armed forces and so he filed a case against the Prime Minister.



