Amjad Shoaib, an ex-ISI official says Kulbhushan Jadhav was captured from Iran

Amjad Shoaib, an ex-ISI official and a retired Lieutenant General of the Pakistan Army, has acknowledged India’s claim that Kulbhushan Jadhav was captured from Iran. This statement is against Pakistan’s claims that Jadhav was caught in Pakistan on charges of spying. India has repeatedly said that Jadhav was on business trip to Iran and Pakistan had captured him from there and wrongly convicted him.



