Finance Minister Ishaq Dar presented his budget for the fiscal year 2017-18 today in Pakistan 

Posted: 11:31 am, May 26, 2017 by admin
Finance minister Ishaq Dar presented the 2017-18 budget. The development budget for this year’s budget is 1.001 trillion which indicates the government’s commitment for development work in the country as it is 25% more than the last years allocation. The budget shows 40% less spending on war on terror. But opposition has hit back saying not much development is taking place.

