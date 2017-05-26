Finance Minister Ishaq Dar presented his budget for the fiscal year 2017-18 today in Pakistan

Finance minister Ishaq Dar presented the 2017-18 budget. The development budget for this year’s budget is 1.001 trillion which indicates the government’s commitment for development work in the country as it is 25% more than the last years allocation. The budget shows 40% less spending on war on terror. But opposition has hit back saying not much development is taking place.



