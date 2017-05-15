Hafiz Saeed is spreading terrorism in name of jihad: Pakistan government

Hafiz Saeed is spreading terrorism in name of jihad, Pakistan government has said in a statement. He is named by India as the 26/11 mastermind. The interior ministry told a judicial board that Saeed and his aides were spreading terrorism in the name of jihad. An official representing the Nawaz Sharif government, arguing before the judicial review board that was formed to review the detention of Saeed and four of his aides under an anti-terror Act, countered the Lashkar chief ‘s claim that he was being prevented from raising the Kashmir issue. According to a PTI report, the Pakistan government informed the review board: “The government detained the Jamaat-ud-Dawa leaders on pressure of United Nations (sic) and international organisations.” The official told the board that Saeed was ” spreading terrorism in the name of jihad.” The admission of the terror links of Saeed, who doubles up as chief of the JuD, allegedly a charitable organisation that acts as Lashkar’s political front, is a rare instance of Pakistan endorsing New Delhi’s stand that the LeT has carried out several terrorist strikes in India.



Related posts: