Maryam Nawaz’a tweet starts debate

The tweet of Maryam Nawaz, daughter of Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Panama Papers has started a big debate. Text of her two tweets read: “Panama Papers were never about corruption. Even the stealers & hackers (read originators) didn’t say it was. Losers in imminent danger of being swept away in 2018 pounced upon the conspiracy hatched by evil minds.”

Responding to her tweet Pulitzer prize-winning journalist Bestian Obermayer replied: “Sorry to tell you: Panamapapers are about corruption. We found an astonishing number of corruption cases in the documents – and all real.”

Maryam responded by saying: “Don’t want to say much about nexus between you and your Pak counterparts but sad that they became a part of conspiracy against Pak.”

Bestian replied back: “Journalism isn’t about bringing down a government. It’s about telling the truth. Like it or not and Panama Papers isn’t only about Pakistan.”



