Pak Interior Minister on Dawn Leaks: It wasn’t as big of an issue as it was made out to be

Talking on Dawn Leaks, Pakistan’s Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan at a press conference in Islamabad today said: “It wasn’t as big of an issue as it was made out to be. If the government wanted to hide something, it wouldn’t have made a committee and a big commission. You shouldn’t make a joke of civil-military relations. It is a sensitive subject, not just in Pakistan but in the world. There shouldn’t be any politics in it, and there isn’t anywhere in the world except in Pakistan. Civil-military conflicts are not political, they are national (issues). ”It is a sensitive area. There were senior leaders present in the meetings and senior military leaders as well. There was no discord in the meetings, they were very composed. Differences exist, but they were civil. The matter is settled now,” Nisar said.



