Y Media- The biggest South Asian Media House|Friday, June 16, 2017
You are here: Home » World » Qatar signs whooping $12b deal to buy F-15 jets from US
  • Follow Us!

Qatar signs whooping $12b deal to buy F-15 jets from US 

Posted: 11:24 am, June 15, 2017 by admin
eagle_gallery_med_01_960x600

Related posts:

Posted in:  World