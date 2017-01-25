Trump Calls PM Modi On Phone Says India is A True Friend of USA

Courtesy: President Donald Trump's Official Facebook

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump Called Prime minister Narendra Modi by telephone on Tuesday,four days after the Republican President took oath

as the 45th President.Both leaders invited each other to their respective countries,Trump told Indian PM Modi-India a True Friend. Modi Agreed to work Closely in the coming days to further strengthen Indo-US Ties.He was the fifth word leader President Trump spoke to after coming to office. Before calling Modi, Trump has spoken with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Mexican Premier Pena Nieto, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. Quoting White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, news agency Press Trust of India informed Trump held “telephonic conversation” with Modi at 11.30pm IST, 1pm in Washington. PM Modi was one of the first leaders to congratulate President Trump after his victory in November. Modi in his tweets had said he looked forward to working with Trump to give boost to India-US ties.





Related posts: