Trump gives green signal to Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines 

“I look forward to working very closely with the new US administration” Chrystia Freeland

BY SHAZIA MALIK

BRAMPTON – I look forward to working very

closely with the new U.S. administration, and

with the United States Congress on issues

of mutual interest, including trade and investment

in various sectors. This was

stated by Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Foreign

Affairs in an exclusive with Midweek.

When asked what would be her role as Canada’s new foreign

affairs minister in keeping relations with the US balanced, Chrystia

said: “Canadians and Americans know that trade brings greater

prosperity to all of us, par ticularly the middle class. Our relationship

is key to jobs and growth. We are clearly a pro-trade government

and our deep people-to-people ties and strong integrated

economies provide the basis for advancing our strong and prosperous

partnership with our southern neighbour.

When asked how does she see Canada’s relations with the US in future,

Chrystia added: “We are confident the new administration will see that Canada’s

partnership with the US mutually strengthens our two nations and provides

real opportunities to grow our respective economies for the middle class. We

will continue to work with the incoming administration on the

interconnectedness and to the mutual benefit of our two economies.”

On relations with Russia, she said: “This government will continue to

hold Russia to account on its unacceptable behavior, including in Ukraine. Our

strategy is one of deterrence and dialogue. There is no progress without

dialogue. We need deterrence and dialogue if we are to be effective

over the longer term, and advance on Canadian interests.”

