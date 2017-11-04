Youth killed as two communities clash in Aligarh

Aligarh, Nov 4 (IANS) A youth died of bullet injury while four others were injured when two communities fought a pitched battle over a trivial issue in Aligarh on Saturday, police said.

An altercation broke out between two youths from different communities over water coming out from a toilet built between a farm land and a mosque at Khurrampur village.

The spat soon turned into violence as both sides pelted bricks and stones at each other and also opened fire.

Villagers said the issue had been simmering for long but the administration did not pay any heed.

It was alleged that the landowner Om Prakash Sharma brought many men armed with weapons and canes after the spat and attacked members of the other community, which retaliated.

An 18-year-old youth, Haseen, died of bullet injury.

The injured include Mohabbat Ali, Om Prakash, Santosh and Ramveer.

Heavy security has been deployed in the area as the family and relatives of the victim were protesting the killing. The situation is under control, an official said.

