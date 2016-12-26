Y Media- The biggest South Asian Media House|Sunday, January 1, 2017
SOUTH ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES – 30TH DECEMBER 2016

Vancouver police officer charged with sexual exploitation Dump truck hits HWY 401 Overpass, Driver charged Russia won’t ...

SOUTH ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES – 29TH DECEMBER 2016

1. The NYPD has changed their uniform policy and will allow officers to wear full turbans and ...

Don’t give Majithia another chance by voting Congress- Kejriwal

Kejriwal lead a huge road show in favor of Shergill in Majitha Chavinda Devi, December 29, 2016   ...

Paying down debt remains No. 1 priority for Canadians heading into 2017: CIBC Poll

While many Canadians are tackling debt head-on, few actually seek advice TORONTO, Dec. 29, 2016 /CNW/ – A new ...

Punjab
FOR DEVELOPING A CORRUPTION FREE NATION, NEED TO MAKE “DIGITAL INDIA” SUCCESSFUL – HARSIMRAT KAUR BADAL
SAYS KEJRIWAL HAS LACK OF EXPERIENCE WHEN IT COMES TO LEADERSHIP QUALITIES

Canada News
Canada’s GDP down 0.3% in October
OTTAWA – After increasing for four constructive months, real gross domestic product was down 0.3% in October. Widespread decreases in manufacturing
NEW RULE TO LOWER HOUSEHOLD COSTS AND INCREASE CONSUMER PROTECTION
ONTARIO – Starting January 1, 2017 legislation and regulation changes come into effect that will ...
NEW POLICING RULES GO INTO EFFECT JANUARY 1
ONTARIO – As of January 1, 2017, a new regulation comes into effect that will ...
MPP Mangat’s Hazel McCallion Day Act A Law Now
QUEEN’S PARK – This morning, MPPs voted unanimously to allow Bill 16, the Hazel McCallion ...
Community News
WATCH DAILY TALK SHOW ON PUNJAB ELECTIONS ON CHANNEL Y
DESK REPORT/MISSISSAUGA – With Punjab elections just two months away, Channel Y has lined-up talks shows with several experts. Conducted by Yudhvir Jaswal, CEO
NDP’s Jagmeet Singh and Singh Khalsa Seva Club urge all to donate this holiday season
BRAMPTON – MPP Jagmeet Singh along with the Singh Khalsa Seva Club delivered four loads and over 2300 pounds of food in addition to ...
COUNCILLOR GURPREET DHILLON DEMANDS FAIRNESS FOR TAXPAYERS, ASKS FOR CUTS TO LUXURIES IN BUDGET
BRAMPTON, ON - This past Wednesday at its Special Budget Meeting, Brampton City Council approved an overall tax increase of 1.5% to its 2017 annual budget, where ...
 
Sport News
Beast Head into Christmas Break With Massive 6-1 Win Over Komets
FORT WAYNE, INDIANA – The Brampton Beast ended their pre-Christmas schedule with the most complete game they have played all season.
Gagnon, MacLean and Pitton Earn Promotion to IceCaps
BRAMPTON, ONTARIO – The Brampton Beast, ECHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, announce today that ...
Beast Announce Several Transactions Ahead of Final Home Game of 2016
BRAMPTON, ONTARIO – The Brampton Beast, ECHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, announce today that ...
Pacan’s Natural Hat Trick Lifts Beast to Fifth Straight Win
BRAMPTON, ONTARIO – David Pacan delivered his finest performance yet as a member of the ...
Entertainment
Sarkaar 3 to release on 17th March 2017!
The wait is over! Ram Gopal Varma's most anticipated franchise Sarkaar 3 releasing on 17th March 2017. Presented by Eros International,
No rivalry with Anushka Sharma: Priyanka Chopra
By Shazia Malik Toronto – Anushka is an amazing star and a dear friend so ...
SRK’s suggestion to Alia in Dear Zindagi
The makers of Dear Zindagi have decided to go for several dialogue promos rather than ...
World News
Premier Expands Economic Opportunities in Japan
Meetings with Economic Leaders Promote Ontario's Auto and Aerospace Industries   Premier Kathleen Wynne has concluded the Japan leg of her
Donald Trump is the 45th US President-elect, shocks the world
Sri Lankan Consul General discusses trade with LADIESFUND women entrepreneurs at Amante
Karachi:  Sri Lankan Consul General to Karachi H.M.B. Herath was Chief Guest at a gathering ...
PTI WILL MAKE PAKISTAN THE COUNTRY IT WAS MEANT TO BE: IMRAN
SLAMABAD (IANS) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party chief Imran khan on Friday said the party will make Pakistan the country ...
 
INDIA News
Mayor of Mississauga Bonnie Crombie to participate in ICCC’s India Mission 2017
Bonnie Crombie, the Mayor of Mississauga, will be participating in the Indo-Canada Chamber of Commerce's (ICCC) India Mission 2017. Mayor Crombie conveyed her decision
Jayalalithaa ‘amma’ dies at 68
CHENNAI: J Jayalalithaa, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and one of India's most powerful and popular politicians, has died in a Chennai hospital,
Midweek Exclusive- Minister Bains: Trudeau to visit India soon so went to lay track
Trade with India increased 30% over last year   By Shazia Malik Brampton – Trade with India stands at $8.1 billion but improved more

Adidas + KANYE WEST simultaneously release three YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 styles
Toronto, ON - For the first time on November 23, Kanye West and Adidas Originals release three color-ways
Q3 COMMERCIAL LEASE RATES UP 8.8% COMPARED TO 2015
Stuck in traffic jams? It may up risk of cancer
French European Indian Fashion Week to happen at Eiffel Tower
NEW RULE TO LOWER HOUSEHOLD COSTS AND INCREASE CONSUMER PROTECTION
ONTARIO – Starting January 1, 2017 legislation and regulation changes come into effect ...
NEW POLICING RULES GO INTO EFFECT JANUARY 1
MPP Mangat’s Hazel McCallion Day Act A Law Now
MOTHER CHARGED WITH KILLING 21-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER

WATCH DAILY TALK SHOW ON PUNJAB ELECTIONS ON CHANNEL Y
DESK REPORT/MISSISSAUGA – With Punjab elections just two months away, Channel Y has lined-up talks shows
NDP’s Jagmeet Singh and Singh Khalsa Seva Club urge all to donate this holiday season
COUNCILLOR GURPREET DHILLON DEMANDS FAIRNESS FOR TAXPAYERS, ASKS FOR CUTS TO LUXURIES IN BUDGET
Beast Head into Christmas Break With Massive 6-1 Win Over Komets
FORT WAYNE, INDIANA – The Brampton Beast ended their pre-Christmas schedule with the
December 26, 2016(0)
Gagnon, MacLean and Pitton Earn Promotion to IceCaps
Beast Announce Several Transactions Ahead of Final Home Game of 2016

WATCH CHANNEL Y LIVE RIGHT NOW
Please click on the link below  to watch Channel Y Live - http://dstreamone.com/ychannel/player.php
November 11, 2016(0)
Where is the $100 billion? India to remind developed bloc at G-20
Is Aam Aadmi Party losing steam in Punjab? (News Analysis)

Akshay starts ‘Jolly LLB 2′ journey from Lucknow (Movie Snippets)
Mumbai, Aug 31 (IANS) Akshay Kumar has along with Huma Qureshi started shooting for
August 31, 2016(0)
Ranbir Kapoor willing to play homosexual on screen
Pregnancy should not be looked upon as a disease: Kareena Kapoor Khan

