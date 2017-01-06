Punjab
FOR DEVELOPING A CORRUPTION FREE NATION, NEED TO MAKE “DIGITAL INDIA” SUCCESSFUL – HARSIMRAT KAUR BADALSAYS KEJRIWAL HAS LACK OF EXPERIENCE WHEN IT COMES TO LEADERSHIP QUALITIES ... Full article
Canada News
Join Mayor Bonnie Crombie and Members of Council as they celebrate the start of 2017 at the Mayor’s New Year’s Levee. ... Full article
Employment rose by 54,000 (+0.3%) in December, the result of gains in full-time work. The unemployment rate ...
MP Sonia Sidhu urges local businesses to apply before January 20 Brampton – The deadline is ...
Mayor Crombie Letter to Peel Police Board Dear Chair Ahluwalia and Peel Police Board ...
Community News
The following is a statement by Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie marking the occasion of Tamil Heritage Month, which takes place each January: “On ... Full article
DESK REPORT/MISSISSAUGA – With elections in five Indian states just weeks away now, Channel Y has planned a number of talk shows to know ...
DESK REPORT/ONTARIO – An elderly woman walking her dog was hit by a vehicle in the vicinity of St. Lawrence Market on Tuesday morning. ...
Sport News
BRAMPTON, ONTARIO – The Brampton Beast, the ECHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, are pleased to announce today that blueliner Reggie ... Full article
BRAMPTON, ONTARIO – The Brampton Beast, the ECHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, are very ...
BRAMPTON, ONTARIO -The Brampton Beast, ECHL affiliate of the NHL’s Montreal Canadiens, announce today that ...
KALAMAZOO, MICHIGAN – Brampton Beast forward David Pacan netted his team-leading 20th goal of the ...
Entertainment
Desk Report Brampton, Ontario – Veteran Bollywood Actor, Om Puri passes away at the age of 66 after suffering a massive ... Full article
The wait is over! Ram Gopal Varma’s most anticipated franchise Sarkaar 3 releasing on 17th ...
By Shazia Malik Toronto – Anushka is an amazing star and a dear friend so ...
World News
Ontario – Alaa Al Muhandis, a Canadian tourist from Milton, was among the 39 people killed in Turkey by a shooter ... Full article
Meetings with Economic Leaders Promote Ontario’s Auto and Aerospace Industries Premier Kathleen Wynne has ...
INDIA News
Bonnie Crombie, the Mayor of Mississauga, will be participating in the Indo-Canada Chamber of Commerce’s (ICCC) India Mission 2017. Mayor Crombie conveyed her decision ... Full article
CHENNAI: J Jayalalithaa, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and one of India’s most powerful and popular politicians, has died in a Chennai hospital, ...
Trade with India increased 30% over last year By Shazia Malik Brampton – Trade with India stands at $8.1 billion but improved more ...
Toronto, ON - For the first time on November 23, Kanye West and Adidas Originals release three color-ways ...
Mumbai, Aug 31 (IANS) Akshay Kumar has along with Huma Qureshi started shooting for ...
