SOUTH ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES JANUARY 27TH 2017

Famous Indo-Canadian journalist Sukhminder Cheema has died in Ottawa. He was the editor of several Punjabi newspapers ...

Mayor Crombie Marks Republic Day of India 2017

“On behalf of the City of Mississauga and Members of Council, we join with the vibrant Indian ...

HOW MUCH MONEY BHAGWANT MANN AND NAVJOT SINGH SIDHU HAVE?

DESK REPORT TORONTO – Though the jokes of AAP’s Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann against the Badals are ...

WATCH FULL COVERAGE OF PUNJAB ELECTIONS ON CHANNEL Y

PUNJAB – For a detailed discussion on Punjab elections, watch Channel Y daily between 7pm to 9pm ...

TRUDEAU TO MEET MODI DURING INDIA VISIT: MINISTER SOHI

BY SHAZIA MALIK MISSISSAUGA – Canada wishes to boost trade and commerce with India. It desires to ...

Punjab
AAP WILL FORM THE NEXT GOVERNMENT IN PUNJAB – NRI’S FROM CANADA
Joban Randhawa, Surinder Mavi and Jaskirat Mann, supporters Aam Admi Party from ... Full article

Canada News
Indo-Canadian Friends of Osler’s support of the $ 1 million pledge for The William Osler Health System Foundation
The Indo-Canadian Friends of Osler (ICFO) has organised The Butterfly Soiree, an evening of entertainment and inspiration coinciding with the Valentine’s ... Full article
Peel Police Arrested Male for Purse Snatch Robbery
Mississauga – Investigators from the 11 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau have arrested a male for a ...
O’LEARY HOLDS COMMANDING LEAD IN CONSERVATIVE LEADERSHIP CONTEST
BUT MORE THAN A THIRD OF RESPONDENTS WANT “SOMEONE ELSE” TORONTO – In a random ...
AAP WILL FORM THE NEXT GOVERNMENT IN PUNJAB – NRI’S FROM CANADA
Joban Randhawa, Surinder Mavi and Jaskirat Mann, supporters Aam Admi Party from Canada are in ...
Community News
Protecting Mississauga and Peel from Fentanyl: Mayor Crombie
Peel Region – and our community partners – must be fully equipped to answer the call and help residents suffering from fentanyl substance abuse, ... Full article
NRIs: We are not outsiders and have constitutional right to campaign in Punjab
BRAMPTON – Canada-based AAP volunteers have said they are not outsiders. They own land and families in Punjab. They stated this during a press ...
Peel Police – Two Vehicles Stolen After Listing on Buy and Sell Online Websites
Mississauga – Peel Regional Police are reminding everyone to be vigilant when using online buy and sell sites following two incidents resulting in two ...
 
Sport News
Marino Sets Beast Franchise Assist Record in Exhilarating Win Over Komets
BRAMPTON, ONTARIO – To say it was an exciting Sunday afternoon tilt between the Brampton Beast and the visiting Fort Wayne ... Full article
Smooth Skating Braid Signs Contract With Beast
BRAMPTON, ONTARIO – The Brampton Beast, the ECHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, announce today ...
Vallorani Dazzles with Two Goals at ECHL All-Star Game
BRAMPTON, ONTARIO- Beast Leading Scorer David Vallorani scored two big goals to propel the ECHL ...
Beast Leading Scorer David Vallorani Appointed to ECHL All-Star Game
BRAMPTON, ONTARIO – The Brampton Beast, the ECHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, are very ...
Entertainment
62nd Filmfare Awards 2017: Complete winners’ list
MUMBAI – Bollywood came together to raise a toast to the best in the industry at the 62nd Jio Filmfare Awards ... Full article
Canadian artist and social activist Buffy Sainte-Marie to be recognized as outstanding humanitarian at 2017 JUNO Awards
Toronto, ON — The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) today announced that ...
Sarvann Movie Released Worldwide – Now Playing in Theatres Near You
SARVANN Showtimes in GTA                 AlbionGolden 1530 Albion Road, Etobicoke   M9V 1B4                 Today (Jan ...
World News
Trump Calls PM Modi On Phone Says India is A True Friend of USA
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump Called Prime minister Narendra Modi by telephone on Tuesday,four days after the Republican President took oath as ... Full article
Trump gives green signal to Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines
“I look forward to working very closely with the new US administration” Chrystia Freeland BY ...
Donald Trump Sworn in as the 45th President of America
Canadian Alaa Al Muhandis killed in Istanbul terror attack
Ontario – Alaa Al Muhandis, a Canadian tourist from Milton, was among the 39 people ...
 
INDIA News
Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities and Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie during the recently concluded India tour
NADIR PATEL, CANADIAN HIGH COMMISSIONER IN INDIA; MISSISSAUGA MAYOR BONNIE CROMBIE; AND AMARJEET SOHI, MINISTER OF INFRASTRUCTURE AND COMMUNITIES WITH GUJARAT CHIEF MINISTER VIJAY ... Full article
57 Indians own 70% of India’s wealth
DAVOS – In signs of rising income inequality, India’s richest 1% now hold a huge 58% of the country’s total wealth – higher than ...
Punjab Election 2017 Polls – List of Akali Dal Candidates
Punjab Election 2017 Polls List of Akali Dal Candidates 1 Ajnala Amarpal Singh ‘Bony’ 2 Raja sansi Veer Singh Lopoke 3 Majitha Bikram Singh ...

