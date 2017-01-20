Y Media- The biggest South Asian Media House|Sunday, January 22, 2017
You are here: Home
  • Follow Us!
SOUTH ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES JANUARY 20TH 2017

SOUTH ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES JANUARY 20TH 2017

PM Trudeau will be meeting Big City Mayors Caucus today. They will present their demands and ask ...

Mississauga a Leading Destination, with $1.3 Billion in City-Issued Construction Permits in 2016

Mississauga a Leading Destination, with $1.3 Billion in City-Issued Constru...

The construction value was as follows: ·         $733 million in residential permits ·         $277 million in commercial ...

The Peel Regional Police Fraud Bureau Warns Public of Popular Instagram Scam

The Peel Regional Police Fraud Bureau Warns Public of Popular Instagram Sca...

Peel – The Peel Regional Police Fraud Bureau would like to warn the public of an ongoing ...

Smooth Skating Braid Signs Contract With Beast

Smooth Skating Braid Signs Contract With Beast

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO – The Brampton Beast, the ECHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, announce today that speedy ...

Watch Channel Y Live
13754234_733668083438735_6360212448043521912_n
Punjab
BHUPINDER SIDHU FROM BRAMPTON GETS CONGRESS TICKET FROM LUDHIANA SOUTH
BRAMPTON – Bhupinder Sidhu, who is a well known businessman in brampton ... Full article

17-0043_SUPERSONIC_MIDWEEK_DIGI_AD_195x600_FINALkhazana_banner_revised

banner_1

ADVERTISMENT
Canada News
Ontario Taking Next Steps on University Expansion in Brampton and Milton
Province Providing Access to Post Secondary Education Closer to Home   Ontario is taking the next steps in its expansion of ... Full article
Working Together to Achieve Results for Mississauga: Mayor Crombie
Mississauga – I want to thank my Council colleagues, senior staff and our partners in ...
Ontario Provides Free Tuition for Eligible Students in Mississauga
New OSAP is Removing Financial Barriers to College and University   Ontario is making college ...
Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities and Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie during the recently concluded India tour
NADIR PATEL, CANADIAN HIGH COMMISSIONER IN INDIA; MISSISSAUGA MAYOR BONNIE CROMBIE; AND AMARJEET SOHI, MINISTER ...
Community News
Panorama India: Celebrate India’s 68th Republic Day on Jan 28th, 2017
Full article
Peel Regional Police Found missing 69 year old Shamsher VIRK from Brampton
Brampton – On Thursday November 10, 2016, Investigators from 22 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau discovered human remains in Fletcher’s Green Community Park located at ...
Peel Police Arrested Darshan Dhaliwal for Spiritual Scam
Peel Police – Police Arrest Male in Spiritual Scam Peel- Investigators from the Peel Regional Police Fraud Bureau have arrested and charged a 40 ...
 
Sport News
Smooth Skating Braid Signs Contract With Beast
BRAMPTON, ONTARIO – The Brampton Beast, the ECHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, announce today that speedy defenseman Mackenzie Braid has ... Full article
Vallorani Dazzles with Two Goals at ECHL All-Star Game
BRAMPTON, ONTARIO- Beast Leading Scorer David Vallorani scored two big goals to propel the ECHL ...
Beast Leading Scorer David Vallorani Appointed to ECHL All-Star Game
BRAMPTON, ONTARIO – The Brampton Beast, the ECHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, are very ...
Jujhar Khaira, Edmonton Oilers Player Scored his FIRST Ever Goal in NHL
  Courtesy: Jhujar Khaira’s Official Facebook Page  
Entertainment
62nd Filmfare Awards 2017: Complete winners’ list
MUMBAI – Bollywood came together to raise a toast to the best in the industry at the 62nd Jio Filmfare Awards ... Full article
Canadian artist and social activist Buffy Sainte-Marie to be recognized as outstanding humanitarian at 2017 JUNO Awards
Toronto, ON — The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) today announced that ...
Sarvann Movie Released Worldwide – Now Playing in Theatres Near You
SARVANN Showtimes in GTA                 AlbionGolden 1530 Albion Road, Etobicoke   M9V 1B4                 Today (Jan ...
World News
Canadian Alaa Al Muhandis killed in Istanbul terror attack
Ontario – Alaa Al Muhandis, a Canadian tourist from Milton, was among the 39 people killed in Turkey by a shooter ... Full article
Sikh Officers will now be able to wear Turban in the New York City Police Department.
Premier Expands Economic Opportunities in Japan
Meetings with Economic Leaders Promote Ontario’s Auto and Aerospace Industries   Premier Kathleen Wynne has ...
Donald Trump is the 45th US President-elect, shocks the world
 
INDIA News
Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities and Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie during the recently concluded India tour
NADIR PATEL, CANADIAN HIGH COMMISSIONER IN INDIA; MISSISSAUGA MAYOR BONNIE CROMBIE; AND AMARJEET SOHI, MINISTER OF INFRASTRUCTURE AND COMMUNITIES WITH GUJARAT CHIEF MINISTER VIJAY ... Full article
57 Indians own 70% of India’s wealth
DAVOS – In signs of rising income inequality, India’s richest 1% now hold a huge 58% of the country’s total wealth – higher than ...
Punjab Election 2017 Polls – List of Akali Dal Candidates
Punjab Election 2017 Polls List of Akali Dal Candidates 1 Ajnala Amarpal Singh ‘Bony’ 2 Raja sansi Veer Singh Lopoke 3 Majitha Bikram Singh ...

More News and Articles
Fashion, Lifestyle, Uncategorized »
Adidas + KANYE WEST simultaneously release three YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 styles
Toronto, ON - For the first time on November 23, Kanye West and Adidas Originals release three color-ways ...
Q3 COMMERCIAL LEASE RATES UP 8.8% COMPARED TO 2015
Stuck in traffic jams? It may up risk of cancer
French European Indian Fashion Week to happen at Eiffel Tower
Canada, Canada, GTA, Ontario »
Working Together to Achieve Results for Mississauga: Mayor Crombie
Mississauga – I want to thank my Council colleagues, senior staff and our ...
Ontario Provides Free Tuition for Eligible Students in Mississauga
Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities and Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie during the recently concluded India tour
Conservative Party Candidates

Canada, Community, GTA, Uncategorized »
Panorama India: Celebrate India’s 68th Republic Day on Jan 28th, 2017
Peel Regional Police Found missing 69 year old Shamsher VIRK from Brampton
Peel Police Arrested Darshan Dhaliwal for Spiritual Scam
Canada, Hockey, Sports »
Smooth Skating Braid Signs Contract With Beast
BRAMPTON, ONTARIO – The Brampton Beast, the ECHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, ...
January 20, 2017(0)
Vallorani Dazzles with Two Goals at ECHL All-Star Game
Beast Leading Scorer David Vallorani Appointed to ECHL All-Star Game

Canada, Canada, Canada, Community, Featured News, Ontario, Uncategorized »
WATCH CHANNEL Y LIVE RIGHT NOW
Please click on the link below  to watch Channel Y Live - WWW.SOUTHASIANDAILY.COM
November 11, 2016(0)
Where is the $100 billion? India to remind developed bloc at G-20
Is Aam Aadmi Party losing steam in Punjab? (News Analysis)

Bollywood, Entertainment »
Akshay starts ‘Jolly LLB 2′ journey from Lucknow (Movie Snippets)
Mumbai, Aug 31 (IANS) Akshay Kumar has along with Huma Qureshi started shooting for ...
August 31, 2016(0)
Ranbir Kapoor willing to play homosexual on screen
Pregnancy should not be looked upon as a disease: Kareena Kapoor Khan

ADVERTISMENT
Latest Hot Videos
   