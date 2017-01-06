Y Media- The biggest South Asian Media House|Monday, January 9, 2017
SOUTH ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES JANUARY 9TH 2016

Indo-Canadian Prem Watsa, CEO Fairfax held meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with a delegation and ...

PEEL POLICE – 2016 FESTIVE R.I.D.E STATISTICS

Peel - Peel Regional Police Festive Season R.I.D.E. Campaign focused on detecting and removing those individuals from our ...

Peel Police – Community Meeting Regarding Hickory Drive Explosion

Peel – Peel Regional Police will be hosting a community meeting to provide information to residents regarding the ...

Beast Fight Back But Fall to K-Wings

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO-The Brampton Beast showed off their resilient streak as David Pacan scored the dramatic game-tying goal ...

Impact Forward Brandon MacLean Reassigned to Beast

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO – The Brampton Beast, the ECHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, announce today that the ...

Punjab
FOR DEVELOPING A CORRUPTION FREE NATION, NEED TO MAKE “DIGITAL INDIA” SUCCESSFUL – HARSIMRAT KAUR BADAL
SAYS KEJRIWAL HAS LACK OF EXPERIENCE WHEN IT COMES TO LEADERSHIP QUALITIES

 0918_brampton_421907

Canada News
Celebrate the Start of 2017 at the Mayor’s New Year’s Levee!
Join Mayor Bonnie Crombie and Members of Council as they celebrate the start of 2017 at the Mayor's New Year's Levee.
Employment rose by 54,000 (+0.3%) in December -Stats Canada
Employment rose by 54,000 (+0.3%) in December, the result of gains in full-time work. The unemployment rate ...
Deadline approaching for Canada Summer Jobs funding
MP Sonia Sidhu urges local businesses to apply before January 20 Brampton – The deadline is ...
Mayor Bonnie Crombie departs from the Region of Peel Police Services Board
Mayor Crombie Letter to Peel Police Board   Dear Chair Ahluwalia and Peel Police Board ...
Community News
Mayor Crombie’s Statement on Tamil Heritage Month
The following is a statement by Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie marking the occasion of Tamil Heritage Month, which takes place each January:   "On
Daily talk show on elections in 5 Indian states only on Channel Y
DESK REPORT/MISSISSAUGA – With elections in five Indian states just weeks away now, Channel Y has planned a number of talk shows to know ...
Elderly female in serious condition after being hit by vehicle
DESK REPORT/ONTARIO – An elderly woman walking her dog was hit by a vehicle in the vicinity of St. Lawrence Market on Tuesday morning. ...
 
Sport News
Two-Way Defenseman Traccitto Earns Promotion to AHL’s IceCaps
BRAMPTON, ONTARIO – The Brampton Beast, the ECHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, are pleased to announce today that blueliner Reggie
Zachary Fucale Named As Alternate For ECHL All-Star Game
BRAMPTON, ONTARIO – The Brampton Beast, the ECHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, are very ...
Veteran Goalie Pitton Returns from AHL
 BRAMPTON, ONTARIO -The Brampton Beast, ECHL affiliate of the NHL’s Montreal Canadiens, announce today that ...
Taylor, K-Wings Halt Beast Winning Streak at Five Games
KALAMAZOO, MICHIGAN – Brampton Beast forward David Pacan netted his team-leading 20th goal of the ...
Entertainment
Veteran Actor Om Puri passes away due to a massive heart attack
Desk Report Brampton, Ontario – Veteran Bollywood Actor, Om Puri passes away at the age of 66 after suffering a massive
Sarkaar 3 to release on 17th March 2017!
The wait is over! Ram Gopal Varma’s most anticipated franchise Sarkaar 3 releasing on 17th ...
No rivalry with Anushka Sharma: Priyanka Chopra
By Shazia Malik Toronto – Anushka is an amazing star and a dear friend so ...
World News
Canadian Alaa Al Muhandis killed in Istanbul terror attack
Ontario – Alaa Al Muhandis, a Canadian tourist from Milton, was among the 39 people killed in Turkey by a shooter
Sikh Officers will now be able to wear Turban in the New York City Police Department.
Premier Expands Economic Opportunities in Japan
Meetings with Economic Leaders Promote Ontario’s Auto and Aerospace Industries   Premier Kathleen Wynne has ...
Donald Trump is the 45th US President-elect, shocks the world
 
INDIA News
Mayor of Mississauga Bonnie Crombie to participate in ICCC’s India Mission 2017
Bonnie Crombie, the Mayor of Mississauga, will be participating in the Indo-Canada Chamber of Commerce's (ICCC) India Mission 2017. Mayor Crombie conveyed her decision
Jayalalithaa ‘amma’ dies at 68
CHENNAI: J Jayalalithaa, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and one of India’s most powerful and popular politicians, has died in a Chennai hospital, ...
Midweek Exclusive- Minister Bains: Trudeau to visit India soon so went to lay track
Trade with India increased 30% over last year   By Shazia Malik Brampton – Trade with India stands at $8.1 billion but improved more ...

Adidas + KANYE WEST simultaneously release three YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 styles
Toronto, ON - For the first time on November 23, Kanye West and Adidas Originals release three color-ways ...
Q3 COMMERCIAL LEASE RATES UP 8.8% COMPARED TO 2015
Stuck in traffic jams? It may up risk of cancer
French European Indian Fashion Week to happen at Eiffel Tower
Employment rose by 54,000 (+0.3%) in December -Stats Canada
Employment rose by 54,000 (+0.3%) in December, the result of gains in full-time work. The ...
Deadline approaching for Canada Summer Jobs funding
Mayor Bonnie Crombie departs from the Region of Peel Police Services Board
Nominations close for Councillor Ward 42 by-election

Mayor Crombie’s Statement on Tamil Heritage Month
The following is a statement by Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie marking the occasion of Tamil Heritage
Daily talk show on elections in 5 Indian states only on Channel Y
Elderly female in serious condition after being hit by vehicle
Two-Way Defenseman Traccitto Earns Promotion to AHL’s IceCaps
BRAMPTON, ONTARIO – The Brampton Beast, the ECHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens,
Zachary Fucale Named As Alternate For ECHL All-Star Game
Veteran Goalie Pitton Returns from AHL

Please click on the link below  to watch Channel Y Live - http://dstreamone.com/ychannel/player.php
Where is the $100 billion? India to remind developed bloc at G-20
Is Aam Aadmi Party losing steam in Punjab? (News Analysis)

Akshay starts ‘Jolly LLB 2′ journey from Lucknow (Movie Snippets)
Mumbai, Aug 31 (IANS) Akshay Kumar has along with Huma Qureshi started shooting for
Ranbir Kapoor willing to play homosexual on screen
Pregnancy should not be looked upon as a disease: Kareena Kapoor Khan

