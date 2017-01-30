Y Media- The biggest South Asian Media House|Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Vigil & Prayer Service – Open Letter from Mayor Bonnie Crombie

The tragedies of the past weekend have been terrifying and completely un-Canadian. I write to you today ...

SOUTH ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES FEBRUARY 1ST, 2017

Headlines Quebec City mosque has been opened again after attack. Trump travel ban: Canadian MPs held emergency ...

Peel Crime Stoppers hold a successful gala

BRAMPTON – In celebration of International Crime Stoppers Month (January), Peel Crime Stoppers hosted a Mystery Gala ...

Watch Heart Disease Awareness Month Specials Only On Channel Y

DESK REPORT BRAMPTON – Channel Y, (Rogers 857, Bell fibe 828 or live at www.southasiandaily.com) will be ...

AMRIK AHLUWALIA REAPPOINTED AS PEEL POLICE BOARD CHAIR

Brampton – Amrik Singh Ahluwalia was unanimously reelected as Chair of the Regional Municipality of Peel Police ...

Punjab
Three dead, six injured in a bomb blast near Bathinda Congress candidate Harminder Singh Jassi’s roadshow
Canada News
Mississauga, Brampton leaders slammed for not doing enough for Peel; MPs, MPPs do not agree
BY SHAZIA MALIK MISSISSAUGA – Regional Councillors snubbed the provincial and federal politicians for only augmenting their own careers and not ... Full article
Peel Police – Fraud Bureau Warns the Public of Male Using Counterfeit US Currency
Peel – The Peel Regional Police Fraud Bureau would like to warn the public of ...
Mayor Crombie Launches #Mi150 My Mississauga Memory: Mayor Crombie
#Mi150 is a social media campaign that invites and encourages the public to share a ...
Statement from the Honourable Kathleen Wynne, Premier of Ontario on the tragic attack at Centre Culturel Islamique de Québec
This morning I spoke with Premier Couillard about the tragic attack at the Centre Culturel ...
Community News
Peel Regional Police – Driver Arrested in Fail to Remain Collision in Brampton
Brampton – Investigators with the Peel Regional Police Major Collision Bureau have charged a female driver in relation to a fail to remain collision ... Full article
Consul General Mr. Dinesh Bhatia at the Republic Day Flag Hoisting
Friends, brothers and sisters, Now I would like to add a few words from my own side. The Republic Day is always a very ...
Mississauga Welcomes Everyone: Mayor Bonnie Crombie
With so much uncertainty happening in recent days and increased fears of discrimination, racism and persecution, I want to remind the public that Mississauga ...
 
Sport News
Beast Turn in Defensive Gem but Drop Shootout to K-Wings
KALAMAZOO, MICHIGAN – Brampton Beast goaltender Zach Fucale turned in what could be considered his best performance in a Beast uniform ... Full article
Marino Sets Beast Franchise Assist Record in Exhilarating Win Over Komets
BRAMPTON, ONTARIO – To say it was an exciting Sunday afternoon tilt between the Brampton ...
Smooth Skating Braid Signs Contract With Beast
BRAMPTON, ONTARIO – The Brampton Beast, the ECHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, announce today ...
Vallorani Dazzles with Two Goals at ECHL All-Star Game
BRAMPTON, ONTARIO- Beast Leading Scorer David Vallorani scored two big goals to propel the ECHL ...
Entertainment
62nd Filmfare Awards 2017: Complete winners’ list
MUMBAI – Bollywood came together to raise a toast to the best in the industry at the 62nd Jio Filmfare Awards ... Full article
Canadian artist and social activist Buffy Sainte-Marie to be recognized as outstanding humanitarian at 2017 JUNO Awards
Toronto, ON — The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) today announced that ...
Sarvann Movie Released Worldwide – Now Playing in Theatres Near You
SARVANN Showtimes in GTA                 AlbionGolden 1530 Albion Road, Etobicoke   M9V 1B4                 Today (Jan ...
World News
Trump Calls PM Modi On Phone Says India is A True Friend of USA
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump Called Prime minister Narendra Modi by telephone on Tuesday,four days after the Republican President took oath as ... Full article
Trump gives green signal to Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines
“I look forward to working very closely with the new US administration” Chrystia Freeland BY ...
Donald Trump Sworn in as the 45th President of America
Canadian Alaa Al Muhandis killed in Istanbul terror attack
Ontario – Alaa Al Muhandis, a Canadian tourist from Milton, was among the 39 people ...
 
INDIA News
TRUDEAU TO MEET MODI DURING INDIA VISIT: MINISTER SOHI
BY SHAZIA MALIK MISSISSAUGA – Canada wishes to boost trade and commerce with India. It desires to enhance business ties with that country and ... Full article
Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities and Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie during the recently concluded India tour
NADIR PATEL, CANADIAN HIGH COMMISSIONER IN INDIA; MISSISSAUGA MAYOR BONNIE CROMBIE; AND AMARJEET SOHI, MINISTER OF INFRASTRUCTURE AND COMMUNITIES WITH GUJARAT CHIEF MINISTER VIJAY ...
57 Indians own 70% of India’s wealth
DAVOS – In signs of rising income inequality, India’s richest 1% now hold a huge 58% of the country’s total wealth – higher than ...

