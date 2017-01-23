Y Media- The biggest South Asian Media House|Thursday, January 26, 2017
Trump Calls PM Modi On Phone Says India is A True Friend of USA

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump Called Prime minister Narendra Modi by telephone on Tuesday,four days after the Republican ...

NRIs: We are not outsiders and have constitutional right to campaign in Punjab

BRAMPTON – Canada-based AAP volunteers have said they are not outsiders. They own land and families in ...

Trump gives green signal to Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines

“I look forward to working very closely with the new US administration” Chrystia Freeland BY SHAZIA MALIK ...

O’LEARY HOLDS COMMANDING LEAD IN CONSERVATIVE LEADERSHIP CONTEST

BUT MORE THAN A THIRD OF RESPONDENTS WANT “SOMEONE ELSE” TORONTO – In a random sampling of ...

AAP WILL FORM THE NEXT GOVERNMENT IN PUNJAB – NRI’S FROM CANADA

Joban Randhawa, Surinder Mavi and Jaskirat Mann, supporters Aam Admi Party from Canada are in Punjab. They ...

BHUPINDER SIDHU FROM BRAMPTON GETS CONGRESS TICKET FROM LUDHIANA SOUTH
BRAMPTON – Bhupinder Sidhu, who is a well known businessman in brampton ... Full article

Open Letter from Premier Wynne to Kevin O’Leary
Dear Mr. O’Leary,  I wanted to write to congratulate you on your decision to enter politics and offer a reply to ... Full article
Premier to Visit Colleges and Universities Across Ontario
Week-Long Campus Tour to Focus on Hearing From Students Premier Kathleen Wynne kicked off a ...
MP Sonia Sidhu to tour MDA’s Brampton’s facility
BRAMPTON, ON – On January 23, 2017, Member of Parliament Sonia Sidhu, in the company ...
Peel Police Appealing for Witnesses in Purse Snatch Robbery
Mississauga – Investigators from the 11 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau are seeking the public’s assistance as ...
Peel Police – Two Vehicles Stolen After Listing on Buy and Sell Online Websites
Mississauga – Peel Regional Police are reminding everyone to be vigilant when using online buy and sell sites following two incidents resulting in two ... Full article
Mississauga Builds on Success of Japan Investment Mission: Mayor Crombie
Today’s meeting with Nippon Express Canada is an opportunity to build on the success of our 2016 City of Mississauga Investment Mission to Japan, ...
The Peel Regional Police Fraud Bureau Warns Public of Popular Instagram Scam
Peel – The Peel Regional Police Fraud Bureau would like to warn the public of an ongoing fraud that is a form of an ...
 
Marino Sets Beast Franchise Assist Record in Exhilarating Win Over Komets
BRAMPTON, ONTARIO – To say it was an exciting Sunday afternoon tilt between the Brampton Beast and the visiting Fort Wayne ... Full article
Smooth Skating Braid Signs Contract With Beast
BRAMPTON, ONTARIO – The Brampton Beast, the ECHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, announce today ...
Vallorani Dazzles with Two Goals at ECHL All-Star Game
BRAMPTON, ONTARIO- Beast Leading Scorer David Vallorani scored two big goals to propel the ECHL ...
Beast Leading Scorer David Vallorani Appointed to ECHL All-Star Game
BRAMPTON, ONTARIO – The Brampton Beast, the ECHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, are very ...
62nd Filmfare Awards 2017: Complete winners’ list
MUMBAI – Bollywood came together to raise a toast to the best in the industry at the 62nd Jio Filmfare Awards ... Full article
Canadian artist and social activist Buffy Sainte-Marie to be recognized as outstanding humanitarian at 2017 JUNO Awards
Toronto, ON — The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) today announced that ...
Sarvann Movie Released Worldwide – Now Playing in Theatres Near You
SARVANN Showtimes in GTA                 AlbionGolden 1530 Albion Road, Etobicoke   M9V 1B4                 Today (Jan ...
Donald Trump Sworn in as the 45th President of America
Canadian Alaa Al Muhandis killed in Istanbul terror attack
Ontario – Alaa Al Muhandis, a Canadian tourist from Milton, was among the 39 people ...
Sikh Officers will now be able to wear Turban in the New York City Police Department.
Premier Expands Economic Opportunities in Japan
Meetings with Economic Leaders Promote Ontario’s Auto and Aerospace Industries   Premier Kathleen Wynne has ...
 
Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities and Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie during the recently concluded India tour
NADIR PATEL, CANADIAN HIGH COMMISSIONER IN INDIA; MISSISSAUGA MAYOR BONNIE CROMBIE; AND AMARJEET SOHI, MINISTER OF INFRASTRUCTURE AND COMMUNITIES WITH GUJARAT CHIEF MINISTER VIJAY ... Full article
57 Indians own 70% of India’s wealth
DAVOS – In signs of rising income inequality, India’s richest 1% now hold a huge 58% of the country’s total wealth – higher than ...
Punjab Election 2017 Polls – List of Akali Dal Candidates
Punjab Election 2017 Polls List of Akali Dal Candidates 1 Ajnala Amarpal Singh ‘Bony’ 2 Raja sansi Veer Singh Lopoke 3 Majitha Bikram Singh ...

Adidas + KANYE WEST simultaneously release three YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 styles
Toronto, ON - For the first time on November 23, Kanye West and Adidas Originals release three color-ways ...
Q3 COMMERCIAL LEASE RATES UP 8.8% COMPARED TO 2015
Stuck in traffic jams? It may up risk of cancer
French European Indian Fashion Week to happen at Eiffel Tower
Premier to Visit Colleges and Universities Across Ontario
Week-Long Campus Tour to Focus on Hearing From Students Premier Kathleen Wynne kicked ...
MP Sonia Sidhu to tour MDA’s Brampton’s facility
Peel Police Appealing for Witnesses in Purse Snatch Robbery
Music industry legend Randy Lennox awarded the 2017 Walt Grealis Special Achievement Award

Peel Police – Two Vehicles Stolen After Listing on Buy and Sell Online Websites
Mississauga – Peel Regional Police are reminding everyone to be vigilant when using online buy and ...
Mississauga Builds on Success of Japan Investment Mission: Mayor Crombie
The Peel Regional Police Fraud Bureau Warns Public of Popular Instagram Scam
Marino Sets Beast Franchise Assist Record in Exhilarating Win Over Komets
BRAMPTON, ONTARIO – To say it was an exciting Sunday afternoon tilt between ...
Smooth Skating Braid Signs Contract With Beast
Vallorani Dazzles with Two Goals at ECHL All-Star Game

WATCH CHANNEL Y LIVE RIGHT NOW
Please click on the link below  to watch Channel Y Live - WWW.SOUTHASIANDAILY.COM
Where is the $100 billion? India to remind developed bloc at G-20
Is Aam Aadmi Party losing steam in Punjab? (News Analysis)

Akshay starts ‘Jolly LLB 2′ journey from Lucknow (Movie Snippets)
Mumbai, Aug 31 (IANS) Akshay Kumar has along with Huma Qureshi started shooting for ...
Ranbir Kapoor willing to play homosexual on screen
Pregnancy should not be looked upon as a disease: Kareena Kapoor Khan

