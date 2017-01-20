Punjab
BRAMPTON – Bhupinder Sidhu, who is a well known businessman in brampton ... Full article
ADVERTISMENT
Canada News
Province Providing Access to Post Secondary Education Closer to Home Ontario is taking the next steps in its expansion of ... Full article
Mississauga – I want to thank my Council colleagues, senior staff and our partners in ...
New OSAP is Removing Financial Barriers to College and University Ontario is making college ...
Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities and Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie during the recently concluded India tourNADIR PATEL, CANADIAN HIGH COMMISSIONER IN INDIA; MISSISSAUGA MAYOR BONNIE CROMBIE; AND AMARJEET SOHI, MINISTER ...
Community News
Brampton – On Thursday November 10, 2016, Investigators from 22 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau discovered human remains in Fletcher’s Green Community Park located at ...
Peel Police – Police Arrest Male in Spiritual Scam Peel- Investigators from the Peel Regional Police Fraud Bureau have arrested and charged a 40 ...
Sport News
BRAMPTON, ONTARIO – The Brampton Beast, the ECHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, announce today that speedy defenseman Mackenzie Braid has ... Full article
BRAMPTON, ONTARIO- Beast Leading Scorer David Vallorani scored two big goals to propel the ECHL ...
BRAMPTON, ONTARIO – The Brampton Beast, the ECHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, are very ...
Courtesy: Jhujar Khaira’s Official Facebook Page
Entertainment
MUMBAI – Bollywood came together to raise a toast to the best in the industry at the 62nd Jio Filmfare Awards ... Full article
Canadian artist and social activist Buffy Sainte-Marie to be recognized as outstanding humanitarian at 2017 JUNO AwardsToronto, ON — The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) today announced that ...
SARVANN Showtimes in GTA AlbionGolden 1530 Albion Road, Etobicoke M9V 1B4 Today (Jan ...
World News
Ontario – Alaa Al Muhandis, a Canadian tourist from Milton, was among the 39 people killed in Turkey by a shooter ... Full article
Meetings with Economic Leaders Promote Ontario’s Auto and Aerospace Industries Premier Kathleen Wynne has ...
INDIA News
Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities and Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie during the recently concluded India tourNADIR PATEL, CANADIAN HIGH COMMISSIONER IN INDIA; MISSISSAUGA MAYOR BONNIE CROMBIE; AND AMARJEET SOHI, MINISTER OF INFRASTRUCTURE AND COMMUNITIES WITH GUJARAT CHIEF MINISTER VIJAY ... Full article
DAVOS – In signs of rising income inequality, India’s richest 1% now hold a huge 58% of the country’s total wealth – higher than ...
Punjab Election 2017 Polls List of Akali Dal Candidates 1 Ajnala Amarpal Singh ‘Bony’ 2 Raja sansi Veer Singh Lopoke 3 Majitha Bikram Singh ...
More News and Articles
Toronto, ON - For the first time on November 23, Kanye West and Adidas Originals release three color-ways ...
Mississauga – I want to thank my Council colleagues, senior staff and our ...
BRAMPTON, ONTARIO – The Brampton Beast, the ECHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, ...
Please click on the link below to watch Channel Y Live - WWW.SOUTHASIANDAILY.COM
Mumbai, Aug 31 (IANS) Akshay Kumar has along with Huma Qureshi started shooting for ...
ADVERTISMENT
Latest Hot Videos