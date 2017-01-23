Punjab
Joban Randhawa, Surinder Mavi and Jaskirat Mann, supporters Aam Admi Party from ... Full article
ADVERTISMENT
Canada News
Indo-Canadian Friends of Osler’s support of the $ 1 million pledge for The William Osler Health System FoundationThe Indo-Canadian Friends of Osler (ICFO) has organised The Butterfly Soiree, an evening of entertainment and inspiration coinciding with the Valentine’s ... Full article
Mississauga – Investigators from the 11 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau have arrested a male for a ...
BUT MORE THAN A THIRD OF RESPONDENTS WANT “SOMEONE ELSE” TORONTO – In a random ...
Joban Randhawa, Surinder Mavi and Jaskirat Mann, supporters Aam Admi Party from Canada are in ...
Community News
Peel Region – and our community partners – must be fully equipped to answer the call and help residents suffering from fentanyl substance abuse, ... Full article
BRAMPTON – Canada-based AAP volunteers have said they are not outsiders. They own land and families in Punjab. They stated this during a press ...
Mississauga – Peel Regional Police are reminding everyone to be vigilant when using online buy and sell sites following two incidents resulting in two ...
Sport News
BRAMPTON, ONTARIO – To say it was an exciting Sunday afternoon tilt between the Brampton Beast and the visiting Fort Wayne ... Full article
BRAMPTON, ONTARIO – The Brampton Beast, the ECHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, announce today ...
BRAMPTON, ONTARIO- Beast Leading Scorer David Vallorani scored two big goals to propel the ECHL ...
BRAMPTON, ONTARIO – The Brampton Beast, the ECHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, are very ...
Entertainment
MUMBAI – Bollywood came together to raise a toast to the best in the industry at the 62nd Jio Filmfare Awards ... Full article
Canadian artist and social activist Buffy Sainte-Marie to be recognized as outstanding humanitarian at 2017 JUNO AwardsToronto, ON — The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) today announced that ...
SARVANN Showtimes in GTA AlbionGolden 1530 Albion Road, Etobicoke M9V 1B4 Today (Jan ...
World News
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump Called Prime minister Narendra Modi by telephone on Tuesday,four days after the Republican President took oath as ... Full article
“I look forward to working very closely with the new US administration” Chrystia Freeland BY ...
Ontario – Alaa Al Muhandis, a Canadian tourist from Milton, was among the 39 people ...
INDIA News
Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities and Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie during the recently concluded India tourNADIR PATEL, CANADIAN HIGH COMMISSIONER IN INDIA; MISSISSAUGA MAYOR BONNIE CROMBIE; AND AMARJEET SOHI, MINISTER OF INFRASTRUCTURE AND COMMUNITIES WITH GUJARAT CHIEF MINISTER VIJAY ... Full article
DAVOS – In signs of rising income inequality, India’s richest 1% now hold a huge 58% of the country’s total wealth – higher than ...
Punjab Election 2017 Polls List of Akali Dal Candidates 1 Ajnala Amarpal Singh ‘Bony’ 2 Raja sansi Veer Singh Lopoke 3 Majitha Bikram Singh ...
More News and Articles
Toronto, ON - For the first time on November 23, Kanye West and Adidas Originals release three color-ways ...
Mississauga – Investigators from the 11 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau have arrested a male ...
Peel Region – and our community partners – must be fully equipped to answer the call ...
BRAMPTON, ONTARIO – To say it was an exciting Sunday afternoon tilt between ...
Please click on the link below to watch Channel Y Live - WWW.SOUTHASIANDAILY.COM
Mumbai, Aug 31 (IANS) Akshay Kumar has along with Huma Qureshi started shooting for ...
ADVERTISMENT
Latest Hot Videos